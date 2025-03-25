In February, Swedish singer Yung Lean released “Forever Yung,” the first single from his upcoming album, Jonatan. As fans await the May 2nd release of the album, Lean shared the dates for his upcoming tour, which is named after the single.

The Forever Yung Tour is set to begin in Detroit in October, then jump to Prague to start November. Tickets for the tour will go on sale on Friday, March 28 at 10 AM local time, with artist presale starting on Wednesday, March 26. You can find more info here and see the tour dates below.

Jonatan is due on 5/2 via World Affairs. You can pre-save it here.