In February, Swedish singer Yung Lean released “Forever Yung,” the first single from his upcoming album, Jonatan. As fans await the May 2nd release of the album, Lean shared the dates for his upcoming tour, which is named after the single.
The Forever Yung Tour is set to begin in Detroit in October, then jump to Prague to start November. Tickets for the tour will go on sale on Friday, March 28 at 10 AM local time, with artist presale starting on Wednesday, March 26. You can find more info here and see the tour dates below.
Jonatan is due on 5/2 via World Affairs. You can pre-save it here.
Yung Lean Forever Yung Tour Dates
10/04 – Detroit, MI @ Russell Industrial Center
10/07 – Chicago, IL @ Fairgrounds at Salt Shed
10/09 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
10/11 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
10/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
10/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ The Brooklyn Mirage
10/16 – Boston, MA @ Citizens House of Blues Boston
10/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
10/19 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
10/20 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
11/09 – Prague, CZ @ Forum Karlin
11/10 – Vienna, AT @ Gasometer
11/12 – Berlin, DE @ Uber Eats Music Hall
11/13 – Warsaw, PL @ COS Torwar Hall
11/15 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique Milano
11/17 – Barcelona, ES @ Hivernacle
11/19 – Tilburg, NL @ 013 Poppodium
11/20 – Offenbach am Main, DE @ Stadthalle Offenbach
11/22 – London, UK @ OVO Arena Wembley
11/24 – Paris, FR @ Zénith Paris – La Villette
11/26 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester