Yung Lean And Bladee Lament The ‘Evil World’ In Their New Single

After releasing their joint album Psykos last year, Yung Lean and Bladee have re-teamed for a new single, “Evil World.” This follows their initial reunion, “Inferno,” released last week.

Since dropping their joint album, the two Swedes have released their own solo albums, with Lean dropping Jonatan and Bladee following up with Cold Visions.

The two artists will be performing together next year at Laneway Festival in Australia and New Zealand, encompassing six shows, following their respective solo tours which launch next week. You can see the dates below.

You can listen to Bladee and Yung Lean’s “Evil World” above.