Yung Lean And Bladee Lament The ‘Evil World’ In Their New Single

After releasing their joint album Psykos last year, Yung Lean and Bladee have re-teamed for a new single, “Evil World.” This follows their initial reunion, “Inferno,” released last week.
Since dropping their joint album, the two Swedes have released their own solo albums, with Lean dropping Jonatan and Bladee following up with Cold Visions.
The two artists will be performing together next year at Laneway Festival in Australia and New Zealand, encompassing six shows, following their respective solo tours which launch next week. You can see the dates below.
You can listen to Bladee and Yung Lean’s “Evil World” above.
Yung Lean Tour Dates
10/04 – Detroit, MI @ Russell Industrial Center
10/07 – Chicago, IL @ Fairgrounds at Salt Shed
10/09 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
10/11 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
10/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
10/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ The Brooklyn Mirage
10/16 – Boston, MA @ Citizens House of Blues Boston
10/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
10/19 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
10/20 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
11/09 – Prague, CZ @ Forum Karlin
11/10 – Vienna, AT @ Gasometer
11/12 – Berlin, DE @ Uber Eats Music Hall
11/13 – Warsaw, PL @ COS Torwar Hall
11/15 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique Milano
11/17 – Barcelona, ES @ Hivernacle
11/19 – Tilburg, NL @ 013 Poppodium
11/20 – Offenbach am Main, DE @ Stadthalle Offenbach
11/22 – London, UK @ OVO Arena Wembley
11/24 – Paris, FR @ Zénith Paris – La Villette
11/26 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester
02/05 – Auckland, AUS @ Laneway Festival
02/07 – Gold Coast, AUS @ Laneway Festival
02/08 – Sydney, AUS @ Laneway Festival
02/13 – Melbourne, AUS @ Laneway Festival
02/14 – Adelaide, AUS @ Laneway Festival
02/15 – Adelaide, AUS @ Laneway Festival
Bladee Tour Dates
10/01 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
10/03 – Brooklyn, NY@ Under the K Bridge
10/04 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
10/05 – Richmond, VA @ The National
10/07 – Cleveland, OH @ The Agora
10/08 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
10/10 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
10/11 – Montreal, Quebec @ M Telus
10/12 – Toronto, Ontario @ History
10/14 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
10/15 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
10/17 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
10/18 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
10/19 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheatre
10/21 – Albuquerque, NM @ Revel
10/23 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
10/24 – San Diego, CA @ Soma
10/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall
10/30 – Daly City, CA @ Cow Palace Arena & Event Center
11/01 – Sacramento, CA @ Channel 24
11/03 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo
11/05 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
11/07 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Rockwell at the Complex
11/08 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
11/10 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore
11/29 – Tallinn, Estonia @ Helitehas
12/01 – Riga, Latvia @ Palladium Riga
12/05 – Bucharest, Romania @ Quantio Club
12/07 – Vienna, Austria @ Gasometer
12/08 – Prague, Czech Republic @ SaSaZu
12/11 – Tilburg, Netherlands @ 013 Poppodium
12/13 – London, England @ Troxy
12/14 – Dublin, Ireland @ Academy
12/17 – Manchester, England @ O2 Victoria Warehouse
02/05 – Auckland, AUS @ Laneway Festival
02/07 – Gold Coast, AUS @ Laneway Festival
02/08 – Sydney, AUS @ Laneway Festival
02/13 – Melbourne, AUS @ Laneway Festival
02/14 – Adelaide, AUS @ Laneway Festival
02/15 – Adelaide, AUS @ Laneway Festival