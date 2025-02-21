Yung Lean Parodies Americana In His Surreal ‘Forever Yung’ Video

Last month, Swedish rapper Yung Lean announced that he would be releasing a new album, Jonatan, sometime in the near future. If you had told me ten years ago that any of us should be taking Yung Lean seriously as an artist, let alone that he’d be releasing an album anticipated by anyone other than internet hipsters, I would called them people on you. And yet, here we are; Lean has released a new song, “Forever Yung,” along with a black-and-white video that will make you wonder, a decade into Lean’s career, whether he’s still just trolling us all.

Filmed in Budapest, and including what looks like a redneck funeral procession, some untimely Uncle Sam imagery, and a pair of swimsuit models, the “Forever Yung” video feels like either an ode to Americana or a parody thereof, which feels par for the course when it comes to Yung Lean. But there’s something charming about the meme-rap star remaining humble enough to include his parents, sister, hometown friends, and worldwide supporters in the video, according to its press release. He may be rubbing elbows with the likes of Charli XCX (as both a musician and an actor), but apparently, he’s remaining pretty down-to-earth, refusing to take himself all that seriously — which makes perfect sense.

You can watch the “Forever Yung” video above.

Jonatan is coming soon.