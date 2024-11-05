Charli XCX’s impact in music has been set in stone. Now, the “Sympathy Is A Knife” singer is looking to do the same in the film industry. Today (November 4), Charli XCX’s onscreen resume has grown to include the depiction of another European badass.

According to Deadline, Charli XCX as been cast in Romain Gavras‘ forthcoming English-language debut movie, Sacrifice.

The outlet reveals that Sacrifice is “loosely inspired” by famed French figure Joan Of Arc’s dazzling story. Fellow musician Yung Lean and her “360” remix collaborator will star alongside Charli XCX in the picture. Although Charli XCX has a budding film resume, Sacrifice marks Yung Lean’s film debut.

Anya Taylor-Joy will star in the movie as Joan. Other actors set to appear in Sacrifice include Chris Evans, Salma Hayek Pinault, Sam Richardson, Vincent Cassel, John Malkovich, Ambika Mod, Jade Croot, Jeremy O. Harris, and Miriam Silverman.

The outlet states filming has already begun. With production underway in Greece and Bulgaria. As for what moviegoers should expect once it hits the screen, the synopsis for Sacrifice reads: “This tells the story of Joan (Taylor-Joy), a zealous spirit driven by a volcanic prophecy only she can hear, who is on a mission to save the world from a fiery reckoning. Along with her militia of mystical disciples, she hijacks a glamorous charity gala and takes three hostages: Mike Tyler (Evans), a beleaguered movie star desperate for redemption, Bracken (Cassel), the world’s richest man, and Katie (Mod), who’s just unlucky. They are forced on a journey through forest and fire until Mike faces the ultimate question: what would he sacrifice for humanity?”

Sacrifice hasn’t received a release date yet.