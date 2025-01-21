Yung Lean Teases ‘Jonatan,’ A New Album That’s Set For Release Soon

Yung Lean initially emerged as a bit of a teenage cloud-rap novelty, but since then, he has flexed his staying power and maintained a successful career for over a decade at this point. He has stuck to a consistent and prolific release schedule over the years and he’s continuing that in 2025: Today (January 21), he announced Jonatan, a new album.

Lean announced the project on social media. He shared the cover art and noted that the album is set for release at some point this spring. Beyond that, we don’t know much about the album, aside from the fact that it’s presumably titled after Lean’s real name, Jonatan Aron Leandoer Håstad.

The project will be Lean’s first album since last year’s Psykos, a collaborative project with Bladee. It’ll also be his first solo album as Yung Lean since 2020’s Starz. (In 2023, he released Sugar World under the name Jonatan Leandoer96.)

Meanwhile, the rapper found his way into Charli XCX’s culture-defining Brat universe last year when he and Robyn, a fellow Swede, featured on a remix of “360.” Speaking of Charli, she and Lean were reportedly both cast in the same movie.

Check out the Jonatan cover art below.