It’s about to be another City Girls summer. Today, Caresha Brownlee, better known as Yung Miami from City Girls, revealed the trailer for her upcoming talk show, Caresha Please.

Caresha Please will air online via Diddy’s platform, Revolt. Diddy, who has been entwined in dating rumors with Yung Miami, appears in the trailer for the first episode, where Miami is seen asking a series of questions, including, “Why you never got married?”

“Revolt is about giving a platform to the most authentic and disruptive voices in hip-hop that move the culture,” said Diddy in a statement. “Yung Miami is not only a superstar artist, she’s also unapologetically herself and brings a perspective women around the world can relate to, which is why I’m excited to bring her podcast to life.”

So far, the trailer has only revealed Diddy as one of the guests on Caresha Please, but Miami is promising plenty of surprises.

“Be ready to be entertained,” said Miami in a statement. “You never know who may pop up. All things go on Caresha Please. Nothing is off-limits.”

A special sneak peak of Caresha Please will stream on YouTube and on the Revolt app on Thursday, June 9 at 5 p.m. EST.

This won’t be Miami’s only venture into TV this year. She, along with her City Girls bandmate JT, will serve as an executive producer on HBO Max’s upcoming series, Rap Sh!t, which was created by Insecure‘s Issa Rae.

Check out the trailer above.