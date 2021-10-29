Yung Miami’s NSFW ‘Rap Freaks’ Video Calls Out Her Industry Crushes

Miami rap duo City Girls is already well-known for their raunchy rhymes, but on Yung Miami’s new solo single “Rap Freaks,” she pulls out all the stops. Taking a page from Lil Kim’s “Dreams” and Nicki Minaj’s “Barbie Dreams,” Miami names names, calling out all her industry crushes. She includes Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Durk (and his partner India Royale), Future, Meek Mill, Moneybagg Yo, 50 Cent, Rod Wave, and her rumored beau Diddy. The song is accompanied by a BDSM-themed, borderline-NSFW music video featuring Miami doing the splits on a ceiling swing clad in black leather with a matching mask.

Both City Girls members, JT and Miami, have been branching out lately, contributing solo verses to new projects from their peers in the rap game. Miami’s latest effort was a feature on Migos member Quavo’s solo single, “Strub Tha Ground.” Its video, which reproduced legendary Atlanta festival Freaknik, found the two getting cozy, making Quavo’s absence from her “Rap Freaks” verse notable. Meanwhile, JT’s new solo verse went to Summer Walker’s “Ex For A Reason” single; JT also appeared in the Atlanta singer’s album promo trailer. The solo work hasn’t, however, stopped City Girls from continuing to collaborate; their summer single “Twerkulator” seemed to indicate that they have more group work coming soon.

Watch Yung Miami’s “Rap Freaks” video above.