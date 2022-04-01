At long last, the City Girls are back in action. It’s been nearly a year since the duo that’s comprised of JT and Yung Miami dropped a record, with that being 2021’s TikTok viral track, “Twerkulator.” Some hoped that the track would lead to City Girls’ fourth album and follow-up to 2020’s City On Lock, but unfortunately, that has not arrived yet. It appears that it could change today and City Girls return with “Top Notch” and it features a guest appearance from Fivio Foreign.

Their new track arrives with a video that sees JT, Yung Miami, and Fivio enjoying themselves on the street corners of New York. It’s quite possible that “Top Notch” is the first sign that City Girls’ fourth album will arrive sooner than later. If that’s the case, the hope is that the project will have a much smoother release than their 2020 album City On Lock. That album was prematurely leaked and it forced the duo to release it earlier than they would’ve liked in order to make the best out of the situation.

As for Fivio Foreign, he’s a week away from finally releasing his debut album B.I.B.L.E. The project arrives after a big 2021 year that was highlighted by his standout verse on “Off The Grid” from Kanye West’s Donda. So far, B.I.B.L.E. has been led by two singles: “City Of Gods” with Kanye West and Alicia Keys and “Magic City” with Quavo.

You can listen to “Top Notch” in the video above.