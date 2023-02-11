Zacari and Ab-Soul have another gem on their hands. On their new collaborative single, “Motions,” both artists walk us through a day in their lives, as they deal with industry protocol, adjusting to fame, and navigating friendships and relationships.

“I’m just goin’ through the motions / Liftin’ off the ground / Driftin’ like the cloud / I’m just goin’ through the motions,” the two sing on the song’s chorus.

“Motions” marks the Top Dawg Entertainment labelmates’ third total collab. Last year, the two worked together on “Do Better” from Ab-Soul’s fifth studio album, Herbert, and have previously collaborated on “RAW (Backwards)” from his 2016 album, Do What Thou Wilt.

Zacari has appeared on several TDE collaborations over the years, alongside artists like Isaiah Rashad and Kendrick Lamar. He officially signed to the label in 2019, and released his debut EP Run Wild Run Free later that year.

Last year, he also collaborated on tracks with Blxst and MIA.

Though he hasn’t released a full-length album of his own yet, fans of Zacari can expect to hear it in the near future.

Last year, he revealed in an Instagram post that he plans to drop his full-length debut in 2023.

In the meantime, you can listen to “Motions” above.