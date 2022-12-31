Zacari Reflects On A ‘Restless’ LA Journey On His New Single

The Top Dawg crew has had an incredible year. With incredible releases from Kendrick Lamar, Doechii, SZA, and Ab-Soul, TDE once again proved itself as one of the strongest labels in hip-hop. To close out the year, TDE’s R&B star Zacari has released a new single called “Restless.”

On the piano-and-string-driven ballad, Zacari reflects on his time in Los Angeles. Over the years, he’s maintained a love-hate relationship with the city, but now, it seems as though he’s ready to move on.

“Leaving downtown LA / This street only goes one way / It’s a dead end, this street only goes one way / That’s why I get restless, restless, restless / Keep the incense burning restless, restless, restless,” he sings.

Zacari teased the single on Instagram saying, “Closing the DTLA chapter of my life.”

Zacari has been an R&B force among the TDE crew since 2017, when he featured on Kendrick Lamar’s “LOVE” from his third major-label album, DAMN. He has since released two EPs, Run Wild Run Free in 2019, and Sol in 2021. While we’re not sure what the post-DTLA chapter of Zacari’s life will entail, it appears that a full-length album from Zacari may be on the horizon for 2023.

In the meantime, you can listen to “Restless” above.