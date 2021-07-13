Getty Image
Britney Spears And Billie Eilish Documentaries Picked Up 2021 Emmy Nominations

The full list of nominees for the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards was announced today, and while the awards are TV-focused, the music world is also represented: Works by or about Billie Eilish, Britney Spears, David Byrne, and others racked up nominations for the 2021 awards.

Eilish’s The World’s A Little Blurry documentary racked up four nominations, for Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program, Outstanding Sound Editing, Outstanding Picture Editing, and Outstanding Music Direction. Framing Britney Spears also got nods for Outstanding Picture Editing For A Nonfiction Program and Outstanding Documentary/Nonfiction Special.

For his Super Bowl halftime show, The Weeknd picked up a trio of nominations: Outstanding Variety Special; Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Special; and Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Special.

David Byrne’s American Utopia HBO special also did well, getting nominations for Outstanding Music Direction; Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special (for director Spike Lee); Outstanding Lighting Design; Outstanding Variety Special; Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Special, and Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Special.

Elsewhere, Marcus Mumford (of Mumford & Sons) earned a nomination for Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music, for his Ted Lasso theme song. Cynthia Erivo’s role as Aretha Franklin in National Geographic’s Genius: Aretha also got her nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie.

Check out the list of major Emmy nominees here and find the complete list here.

