In case you somehow missed it, yesterday was the 4th Of July. That meant cookouts, fireworks, and a general positive energy about the United States. As for the music that soundtracked these moments for people across the country, it turns out it was on theme, as the Spotify charts show.

On the Daily Top Songs USA chart for July 4, Miley Cyrus’ “Party In The USA” shot up to the No. 4 spot, up 61 positions from the previous day. (Yesterday’s biggest gainer what Darius Rucker’s “Wagon Wheel,” up 136 spots to No. 41.) Bruce Springsteen’s “Born In The USA” re-entered the chart at No. 8. That song, of course, is often misunderstood as a patriotic anthem, when it’s actually about a Vietnam veteran returning home from war and the troubles he faced.

Some other USA-adjacent and Independence Day-related songs that returned to the chart included Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers’ “American Girl,” Don McLean’s “American Pie,” Katy Perry’s “Firework,” Toby Keith’s “Courtesy Of The Red, White And Blue (The Angry American),” and others.

Songs that typically soundtrack warm summer barbecues had prominent chart placements, too, like Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Sweet Home Alabama,” Kid Rock’s “All Summer Long,” Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Fortunate Son,” John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” and Eagles’ “Take It Easy,” among others.