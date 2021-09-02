After a nearly 40-year-long hiatus, one of the most successful music groups of all time is making a triumphant return. ABBA announced that they’ve regrouped and have been hard at work in the studio gearing up for their new album, Voyage.

According to ABBA, the group didn’t come together with the intention of writing a whole new album. Instead, the band — consisting of Benny Anderson, Agnetha Fältskog, Anni-Frid Lyngstad, and Björn Kristian Ulvaeus — reunited to prepare a hologram concert in London that’s set for May 27, 2022. ABBA then decided to make Voyage to perform digitally at the concert, which they’ve called “the strangest and most spectacular concert you could ever dream of.”

In a statement about ABBA’s return, Anderson explained the reason behind Voyage:

“We simply call it Voyage and we’re truly sailing in uncharted waters. With the help of our younger selves, we travel into the future. It’s not easy to explain but then it hasn’t been done before. It’s hard to say what’s been the most joyful thing for me with this project. If it’s the involvement in creating the concert together with everyone or being back in the studio together again after 40 years. I think hearing Frida and Agnetha singing again is hard to beat. When you come to the arena you will have the four of us together with an absolutely glorious 10-piece band. And even if not in the flesh, we will be right there, thanks to the work of the creative team and ILM.”

Echoing Anderson’s statement, Fältskog said she had no idea what to expect when they got together in the studio. “When we got back together in the studio I had no idea what to expect… But Benny’s recording studio is such a friendly and safe environment, and before I knew it I was really enjoying myself,” she said. “I can hardly believe that finally, the moment has come to share this with the world!”

Check out ABBA’s Voyage album cover below.

Voyage is out 11/5 via Capitol.