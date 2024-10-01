The End Is Near For Coldplay, So Maybe It’s Time To Pay Attention

Chris Martin sure seems ready to be done with Coldplay.

He’s presumably not over busting out chart-topping albums with his long-running band. I suspect he doesn’t hate making hundreds of millions of dollars with record-breaking tours. I didn’t mean what I said in a bad way.

He just seems to have a definite idea of what he wants the Coldplay career arc to be, and it’s not in the vein of Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds pumping out their 18th album, or Neil Young his 45th, or Willie Nelson his 153rd. No shade to those guys, as there’s nothing wrong with their approaches: Get that bread for as long as you still can and want to. But, Martin doesn’t see that version of the Coldplay story coming to pass.

I’m not just making stuff up, stirring the pot for clicks as Coldplay gears up to release their 10th album, Moon Music, in a few days (your click is appreciated, though): This is all coming straight from Martin’s mouth.

In 2021, he declared, “Our last proper record will come out in 2025, and after that, I think we will only tour. Maybe we’ll do some collaborative things, but the Coldplay catalog, as it were, finishes then.”

He tweaked his position in 2022, saying, “We’re going to make 12 albums, because it’s a lot to pour everything into making them. I love it and it’s amazing, but it’s very intense, too. I feel like because I know that challenge is finite, making this music doesn’t feel difficult. It feels like, ‘This is what we’re supposed to be doing.'”

That’s the plan he’s sticking to. In a new interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe shared on September 30, Martin reiterated, “We are only going to do 12 proper albums and that’s real.” He added: