Five months removed from the release of her latest mixtape, Fancy That, British dance-pop artist PinkPantheress announced a star-studded remixed version, Fancy Some More?, alongside her animated alter ego. In a video posted to social media, PP wrote, “pinkpantheress and victoria have a message,” while introducing herself to the character — which first appeared in her video for “Illegal” — in front of a whiteboard. “Victoria” scribbles down a bunch of names on the board, revealing just how extensive the guestlist for Fancy Some More? really is.

The artists on the updated project will include Anitta, Basement Jaxx, Bladee, DJ Caio Prince, Groove Armaada, Jade, Joe Goddard, JT, Kaytranada, Kilimanjaro, Kylie Minogue, Nia Archives, Oklou, Rachel Chinouriri, Ravyn Lenae, Sega Bodega, Seventeen, and Zara Larsson. Unfortunately, her dream collaborator, soul icon Sade Adu, does not appear here, but with PinkPantheress’ profile rapidly rising, it might only be a matter of time until she’s on her fellow Brit star’s radar.

pinkpantheress and victoria have a message pic.twitter.com/fQmIVd3Zng — pinkpantheress (@pinkpantheress2) October 6, 2025

After impressing with performances on The Tonight Show and NPR Music Tiny Desk Concerts, PP has been tapped to play a number of high-profile festival sets next year, including Coachella and Primavera Sound, so it doesn’t look like the part-time chess master will be permanently switching careers anytime soon.

Fancy Some More? is due on 10/10 via Warner Records.