“I can’t even imagine being at their level — it must suck.”

Post Malone said this a few days ago, about the astronomical fame levels Taylor Swift and Beyoncé have achieved. He added, “That’s so much pressure.”

To recap, he’s talking about two transcendent figures who are uncommonly famous and are at and approaching billionaire status, respectively. The pressures of fame aren’t just reserved for people on that echelon, though. There are just different tiers, but regardless of the level, it sounds like it’s often not a lot of fun.

That’s a well-worn thought, but it’s still one that can be hard to relate to: For those who haven’t experienced fame like this, the idea can feel abstract.

In 2019, Swift said, “Pop music can feel like it’s The Hunger Games, and like we’re gladiators. And you can really lose focus of the fact that that’s how it feels because that’s how a lot of stan Twitter and tabloids and blogs make it seem – the overanalyzing of everything makes it feel really intense.”

It can be tough to relate to Swift here. Not because what she’s saying is hard to understand or doesn’t have merit, but because she’s at such a different place than we are, and has been for decades. How similar is my life to Taylor Swift’s? We’re both 5’11” and have multiple cats we spend a lot of time thinking about. That’s about it. A lack of common ground makes it so it’s difficult to have empathy and truly consider what she’s saying about fame in relation to a life experience like mine. To most, Swift is a thing they see on social media and Spotify, a “figure,” not a person. Her existence is different and we could never understand.

What would help is something like the idea that half-jokingly gets thrown around in online conversations every four years: They should have an unexceptional no-name competing in the Olympics, to illustrate to us at home how tough the events really are, to add a relatable reference point. (Raygun doesn’t count.)

Just take a regular person, make them a massive pop star for a few months, and have them report back on the experience. Well, we have basically that now: Chappell Roan.

After a stint opening on Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts World Tour earlier this year, Roan released “Good Luck, Babe!” in April, which became her breakout single. From there, Roan turned into a big deal quickly: Just four months later, she drew what appeared to be one of the largest crowds in Lollapalooza history.