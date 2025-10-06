On Saturday, Bad Bunny made his second SNL hosting appearance of 2025, but having just completed his Puerto Rico residency, he let someone else handle the music: Doja Cat, who just released her new album Vie.

In typical Doja Cat fashion, she went all-in on the performances, channeling Morris Day and The Time and bringing all the outrageous fashion and funk of the ’80s to a dramatic performance of “AAAHH MEN!” Then, she broke out the props, sitting astride a massive rose bloom — but not the same one as her Queen Of Thorns Fortnite skin-related throne from her earlier appearance at 30 Rock for The Tonight Show last week — for a moody rendition of “Gorgeous.”

The performance gave fans a nice sneak peek of Doja’s upcoming Tour Ma Vie World Tour next year, which will undoubtedly incorporate aspects of the SNL sets, taken to their extremes. The rapper-turned-pop-star will play the North American leg of the tour just about a year from now, returning from Europe for the opener in Detroit on October 1.

Doja wasn’t the only singer who premiered a live version of their new hit songs on SNL Saturday. The episode also saw the surprise television debut of Huntr/x, the fictional pop trio from Kpop Demon Hunters, brought to life by the singers who perform their songs on its soundtrack.

You can watch Doja Cat’s SNL performances of “AAAAHH MEN!” and “Gorgeous” above.