With Halloween just two weeks away, it’s time to start solidifying those plans. If you live in LA, there’s Janelle Monáe’s Wondaween festivities to consider, while Houston, Texas residents can make a play for Megan Thee Stallion’s Hottieween.

However, if you’ve got littles, are a fan of musical movies, or just can’t get your dream costume together in time, may I suggest a fun alternative?

Kpop Demon Hunters sing-along at AMC Theaters.

The cinema chain famously refused to screen any of Netflix’s previous limited theatrical releases because of the streamer’s business model, but it looks like AMC’s shareholders are willing to make an exception for a taste of the KDH gravy train. Starting on October 31 through November 2, sing-along screenings of the Sony Animation sensation will take over chains including Cinemark and Regal, with tickets available through Fandango.

Previous sing-along screenings sold out quickly, highlighting just how popular the film — and its stellar soundtrack — really is. And if that wasn’t enough proof, look no further than the fact that the trio behind the titular fighters’ singing voices not only participated in one of the best-received sketches of Bad Bunny’s latest hosting turn on SNL, but they also returned to 30 Rock just days later to perform the movie’s breakout hit, “Golden” on The Tonight Show.