To best understand the last 50 years of popular music in America, you can either a) study the Billboard Hot 100 chart, or b) look up the musical guests on Saturday Night Live. Of the two, I prefer the latter; it’s a better representation of genres, and an interesting look at the shifting idea of what was considered “cool” at the time. Which is to say, way more Debbie Harry. Ahead of SNL’s 50th anniversary special, I dug deep on Peacock, YouTube, and other, uh, less legal websites to find the best musical performance for all 50 seasons. Not the 50 best performances, necessarily, but one for every season. A few notes: -Bands and artists are only eligible once, otherwise David Bowie would dominate multiple seasons -I only included official musical guests, not music-based sketches, with one or two necessary exceptions -Not every clip is embeddable, so if you don’t see a video, it’s hyperlinked to the title of the song With that out of the way: ladies and gentlemen… it’s the best musical performance from all 50 seasons of SNL.

Season 1: “Nothing From Nothing” by Billy Preston (October 11, 1975) SNL nabbed a murderer’s row of musical talent for a show in its infancy. Episode 3 featured not only a Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel reunion, but also Randy Newman and Phoebe Snow. Later in season 1, you have Patti Smith, Martha Reeves, Leon Redbone, and ABBA (in an intentionally lip-synced performance of “Waterloo”). But it would be disingenuous to not go with the first musical guest in SNL history: Billy Preston performing the supremely funky “Nothing From Nothing.” The second song in SNL history? Technically, it’s Andy Kaufman doing the Mighty Mouse theme. Slightly less funky. Season 2: “Feeling Alright” by Joe Cocker (October 2, 1976) What do Rob Reiner, Sigourney Weaver, and Paul Rudd have in common? They all hosted SNL episodes with no musical guests. The first time it happened, in the show’s third-ever episode, John Belushi filled in by debuting his twitchy Joe Cocker impression for a cover of The Beatles’ “With A Little Help From My Friends.” A year later, a very game Cocker performed “Feeling Alright” alongside Belushi. “I always found it quite amusing,” Cocker said about the impersonation. “I thought vocally, he did quite a clever job with it. It put a print on me that kind of stuck to this day.”

Season 3: “Radio, Radio” by Elvis Costello (December 17, 1977) Lorne Michaels recently claimed that he’s “never banned anyone” from SNL. Elvis Costello would like a word. The bespectacled singer abruptly cut short his performance of “Less Than Zero” to instead play a fired-up version of “Radio Radio,” a harsh critique of censorship on the radio. “I just wanted them to remember us. I didn’t really have anything against the show,” Costello explained in 2021. “I was more pissed off at being told what to play by the record company than I was NBC, truthfully.” Costello deserves praise for his Jimi Hendrix-inspired stunt, but also give credit to his backing band, The Attractions, for how quickly they lock into “Radio, Radio”’s jittery energy. Season 4: “The Man With The Child In His Eyes” by Kate Bush (December 9, 1978) “This is her first time on American television, she’s very wonderful.” That’s how Monty Python’s Eric Idle introduced Kate Bush in a 1978 episode, eight years before she became Max Mayfield’s favorite artist. Even before the camera pulled back during “The Man With The Child In His Eyes” to reveal her theatricality sitting on a piano (played by Paul Shaffer!) while wearing a sparkling gold jumpsuit, Bush made an immediate impression with her expressive voice. This was not only her American debut — it’s, to date, her only public performance in the U.S. How do you top perfection?

Season 5: “The Man Who Sold The World” by David Bowie (December 15, 1979) Why did David Bowie choose to perform “The Man Who Sold The World,” the title track from his overlooked third album, nine years after the song first came out? Who knows! It made as much sense as Bowie being escorted to the microphone by New York City performance artists Klaus Nomi and Joey Arias because he couldn’t move in his Bauhaus-inspired outfit. Which is to say, it made perfect sense because Bowie, the magnetic showman that he was, knew how to put on a good show. “We didn’t have to do anything but be ourselves that night,” Arias later recalled. There’s a reason Rolling Stone named this the best performance in SNL history. Season 6: “Can’t Turn You Loose” by Aretha Franklin (December 6, 1980) Maybe you had to be there. I wasn’t, so I don’t “get” The Blues Brothers. Both the characters played by John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd, and the too-long, self-indulgent movie, which works better as a supercut of performances than it does as a film. The Aretha Franklin scene, in particular, is a show-stopper, as is her vigorous cover of Otis Redding’s “I Can’t Turn You Loose” (Aretha dropped the “I”) on SNL. She takes the Blues Brothers theme back from them.

Season 7: “Beef Bologna” by Fear (October 31, 1981) It’s not often SNL descends into chaos, but it did on Halloween night 1981. Los Angeles-based punk band Fear were booked on the urging of John Belushi. To make the performance feel authentic, the comedian called up some of his punk-rock buddies in Washington D.C. and asked them to be in the audience. “He wanted 15 to 20 people,” Fear frontman Lee Ving explained, “but they stopped in Baltimore and Philly before they got to New York and arrived with 35, 40 people.” SNL’s first and only moshpit — and sing-along to the words “beef” and “bologna” — was a “Velvet Underground album”-level experience for the young punks watching at home. As Jack White shared in the Ladies & Gentlemen… 50 Years Of SNL Music special, “We’re still talking about that moment right now and there’s been 1,000 bands on other TV shows that we’re not talking about. That meant something.” Season 8: “Crazy Little Thing Called Love” by Queen (September 25, 1982) To be honest, this isn’t Freddie Mercury at his technical best. The night before appearing on SNL, he “screamed himself hoarse” during an argument with his boyfriend Bill Reid. That, coupled with Queen having recently wrapped up a lengthy U.S. tour left Mercury’s voice a little ragged. But he more than made up for his vocal limitations with sheer superstar charisma. Not-so-fun fact: this was Queen’s final performance in North America with Mercury ever.

Season 9: “Magic” by The Cars (May 12, 1984) There’s a reason most musical guests are introduced with a simple “ladies and gentlemen.” Otherwise, we would be stuck with introductions like the one then-New York City mayor Ed Koch gave to The Cars: “You know, as mayor of New York, traffic is one of my biggest problems. But tonight, I think I’ve solved the problem: replace all the automobiles in the city with the fabulous Cars.” Where’s the tense Saturday Night-style movie about who signed off on that? Great performance, though. Season 10: “Caribbean Queen (No More Love On The Run)” by Billy Ocean (January 19, 1985) This was a weird season for SNL. It was the end of the Dick Ebersol-era (Lorne Michaels would return to run the show in fall 1985, and ever since), and a group of established comedians, including Billy Crystal, Martin Short, and Christopher Guest, were brought in to juice ratings following the departure of Eddie Murphy. It was a transitional, at times rocky season, but Billy Ocean kept things smooth with “Caribbean Queen.”

Season 11: “Bastards Of Young” by The Replacements (January 18, 1986) In 1986, The Replacements, the most self-destructive rock band of the era, were booked on SNL as a last-minute, ahem, replacement for The Pointer Sisters. As they waited to take the stage, the ‘Mats soothed their nerves by getting inebriated. Very inebriated. When the time came for them to perform “Bastards Of Young,” they had “secretly turned up their amps,” author Bob Mehr wrote in his essential book, Trouble Boys. “It took a few seconds for the engineers to turn the sound down.” They were out of tune, piss drunk, and at one point, singer Paul Westerberg can be heard yelling “come on, f*cker” at guitarist Bob Stinson. “Rock and roll doesn’t always make for great television,” Westerberg later said. “But we were trying to do whatever possible to make sure that was a memorable evening.” It was a disaster, and it was beautiful. Season 12: “Walk This Way” by Run-DMC (October 18, 1986) Funky 4 + 1 were the first hip-hop group to play SNL in 1981. It took another five years for the second. Run-DMC were introduced by Spike Lee in character as Mars Blackmon, who parodied the media’s insistence that rap incites violence. “They’re not violent, never have been, never will be,” he said, as the Queens legends can be seen backstage choking Lorne Michaels. Remember: this was a decade before the Grammys even had a Best Rap Album category; it was subversive for the time to have a hip-hop group on national TV. It helped that “Walk That Way” was undeniable, even (especially?) without Aerosmith.

Season 13: “Under African Skies” by Linda Ronstadt and Paul Simon (December 19, 1987) Many of the entries on this list are big and flashy, with choreography, guitar solos, and elaborate set designs. But there’s room for smaller performances, too. Sometimes all you need is two incredible and well-matched voices (Paul Simon and Linda Ronstadt) singing a lovely song (“Under African Skies”) from a classic album (Graceland). Season 14: “Birthday” by The Sugarcubes (October 15, 1988) SNL’s history with Björk runs surprisingly deep. There’s, of course, Winona Ryder’s impression of her on “Celebrity Jeopardy” (prompting Will Ferrell’s Alex Trebek to ask, in a regrettable joke, if she’s Icelandic or the r-slur). But the real Björk has been on three times, a high number for an artist as idiosyncratic as she is. The most impactful of the performances is the time that Matthew Broderick introduced her pre-solo band, The Sugarcubes, as being “all the way from Iceland, our NATO allies.” Björk makes quite the statement on “Birthday” with her curiously pleasing shriek and howls. Nearly 40 years later, she remains a unique fascination.

Season 15: “Rockin’ In The Free World” by Neil Young (September 30, 1989) SNL has a reputation for having a terrible sound mix, often deservedly so. But credit where credit is due: Neil Young sounds f*cking terrific playing “Rockin’ In The Free World.” “It was transcendent and punched through the television,” Conan O’Brien, a writer on the show at the time, told Young about his set during a 2023 interview. “I’m on the floor at 8-H. I’m a kid; I’m in my twenties; I’m watching you do that. The place, you just melted it… It’s never been quite repaired.” The best guitar solo in SNL history did much of the damage. Season 16: “I’m Your Baby Tonight” by Whitney Houston (February 23, 1991) There’s a common, perhaps apocryphal, story surrounding “I’m Your Baby Tonight.” The legend goes that L.A. Reid and Babyface wrote it as a technical challenge for Whitney Houston; would she be able to pull off such a complex vocal arrangement? To answer with a very it-was-the-style-at-the-time word: Duh. Of course she would. Houston apparently recorded the new jack swing-influenced, future No. 1 hit in one take so she could make it to the mall before it closed. She was in no such rush on SNL — Houston struts the stage with the confidence of someone who knows she’s the best singer in the room.

Season 17: “Bring The Noise” by Public Enemy (September 28, 1991) and “Territorial Pissings” by Nirvana (January 11, 1992) Two legendary performances from two legendary groups. On one hand, you have host Michael Jordan and guest Spike Lee introducing Public Enemy, who dedicated “Bring The Noise,” a monumental track from one of the greatest rap albums of all-time, to Miles Daves. On the other, there’s red-haired Kurt Cobain in a Flipper shirt, Krist Novoselic moving his 6’7” frame like he’s made of rubber, and Dave Grohl going beast mode on the drums before the three of them collectively destroy their instruments. You try to choose between the two. Season 18: “War” by Sinéad O’Connor What else could it be?

Season 19: “Round Here” by Counting Crows (January 15, 1994) There’s a big disconnect between how Counting Crows singer Adam Duritz looked vs. sounded while performing “Round Here” on SNL circa 1994. He wore the outfit of a hacky sack hippie, the kind of guy you avoid while walking across a college campus. Plus, the dreads. But my god, that voice. It’s so expressive and vulnerable. Between Counting Crows and host Sara Gilbert, this was a defining moment for ‘90s angst. Season 20: “Violet” by Hole (December 17, 1994) No fuss, no theatrics, just a kick-ass band playing a kick-ass song. Hole were surrounded by baby dolls and a framed photo of Tom Selleck when they tore their way through “Violet” with a feedback-drenched outro of “He Hit Me (It Felt Like A Kiss)” by The Crystals. During the closing credits, Courtney Love jumped on host George Foreman and gave a long, passionate kiss to drummer ​​Patty Schemel that ended with them rolling around on the floor. It was a rare cause for celebration during a (put it lightly) tumultuous time in Love’s life.

Season 21: “Bulls On Parade” by Rage Against The Machine (April 13, 1996) Whoever booked mega-wealthy Republican presidential candidate Steve Forbes and the fiercely political Rage Against The Machine for the same episode was asking for trouble. And trouble they got. Rage hung upside down American flags on their amps “to stand in sharp juxtaposition to a billionaire telling jokes and promoting his flat tax by making our own statement,” as Tom Morello explained. Although the flags were removed at the last second by stagehands, Rage played “Bulls On Parade” like a band possessed — but before they could return for a second song, they were ordered to leave the building. “You might notice Rage is not in the farewells on that particular show,” Morello said. “I still went to the after party.” Season 22: “Proud Mary” by Tina Turner (February 22, 1997) Everyone knows Tina Turner’s cover of “Proud Mary” is great. It’s one of the most unstoppably energetic songs ever recorded, and at 58 years old, like she was here, the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll had better moves than dancers half her age. But I would like to take a moment to appreciate this performance’s runner-up MVP: the extremely jacked harmonica and saxophone player in the background. Yes, it’s the sax man from The Lost Boys, who toured with Turner for years. A greasy legend.

Season 23: “Acquiesce” by Oasis (October 4, 1997) Years before Liam Gallagher called out the show for an “excruciating” sketch about his feud with brother Noel, Oasis appeared on SNL during the Be Here Now era. Do they remember it? Probably not, considering what we know about the recording of that album, but luckily, there’s video footage to prove it happened. There’s not a lot Liam and Noel see eye to eye on, but at least they had the sense to agree to play “Acquiesce,” a B-side better than most band’s best songs. Their differences showed up again in the closing credits: Liam blew kisses to the crowd, while Noel scratched his balls. Season 24: “Waltz #2” by Elliott Smith (October 17, 1998) What are the five greatest words in the English language? Lucy Lawless saying, “Ladies and gentlemen, Elliott Smith.” Seeing Smith play the haunting “Waltz #2” on national television was a pinch-me moment for fans of the impactful songwriter, and a dream come true for Smith himself. He wrote “Between The Bars” while watching Xena: Warrior Princess, the syndicated fantasy series starring… Lucy Lawless! “I had a secret crush on Xena,” he said during a concert. “It was a secret to me, too.” He looked adorably awkward when Lawless referred to him as “my friend Elliott Smith” (the four greatest words in the English language) during the goodnights.

Season 25: “Party Up (Up In Here)” by DMX (February 12, 2000) DMX was on an incredible run at this time. 1998 saw the release of both It’s Dark And Hell Is Hot and Flesh Of My Flesh, Blood Of My Blood, followed by …And Then There Was X in 1999. That album gave the rapper born Earl Simmons his best-known song, “Party Up (Up In Here),” which he performed on SNL while roaming the stage like a caged tiger. “It’s a ride, baby,” DMX told Spin in 2000 about a day in his life. “A real ride.” For one night on SNL, he took us on a ride with him, and it was thrilling. Season 26: “The National Anthem” by Radiohead (October 14, 2000) This was around the time I started watching SNL, and I distinctly remember being some combination of confused and awed by Radiohead’s performance. I hadn’t heard anything like “The National Anthem” before, but I knew I wanted more of it. That holiday season, I asked my aunt to buy Kid A for me, which she did. I’m not going to claim I immediately fell in love with the album (I was too deep in my DMB phase to process a song like “Treefingers”) but eventually, it would become a favorite. Radiohead playing “The National Anthem” on SNL was the first step there.

Season 27: “Can’t Get You Out Of My Head” by Kylie Minogue (March 16, 2002) Kylie Minogue gets the nod here over Alicia Keys’s emotional rendition of “Fallin’” in the first post-9/11 episode, Andrew W.K.’s head banging to “Party Hard,” and Killer Mike joining Outkast on “The Whole World” for pulling off an SNL first. As she performed “Can’t Get You Out Of My Head,” Ian McKellen can be seen sitting on the side of the stage, enjoying the show. I’ve never seen the host take a seat and watch the musical guest before, at least not on camera. Gandalf must be rooting for Kylie to get a Better Man-style biopic. Season 28: “46 Days” by Phish (December 14, 2002) Even crazier than Phish being on SNL the same season as The Donnas, Zwan, and Good Charlotte is Phish playing “46 Days” and it’s only four minutes long, not the typical eight minutes or 16 minutes or 38 (!) minutes. Yet Trey Anastasio, fresh off a hiatus, still found time for two sweltering solos.

Season 29: “Everytime” by Britney Spears (October 18, 2003) This song hits differently in 2025. Britney Spears was on SNL the week after her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake performed his self-pity anthem “Cry Me A River.” She channeled all her emotions and experiences — the abortion, the two-word breakup text, her controlling father — and sang the hell out of the lullaby-like “Everytime.” Spears is a better vocalist than she gets credit for, and you can really hear her shine here. Season 30: “I Will Follow” by U2 (November 20, 2004) If you’re a U2 fan, their circa-2004 SNL set is everything you love about them. They’re playing with the passion of a band that still has everything to prove, not one of the canonized rock groups of all-time. But if you hate U2, you probably stopped watching after Bono repeated “live” into the microphone during “Vertigo,” a reference to the Ashlee Simpson “scandal” the prior month, or his constant mugging for the camera. As a lover and a hater, I’m choosing to love U2 playing “I Will Follow,” from their debut album, as a surprise third song during the closing credits. Just don’t think about the lap dance at the end.

Season 31: “Fury” by Prince (February 4, 2006) Prince went the eternity of the peak 1999 / Purple Rain / Around The World In A Day / Parade / Sign O’ The Times era without an SNL appearance. His first time on the show was a split slot with Todd Rundgren in 1981 before he returned in 2006, which at the time was the longest gap between appearances (it’s since been broken by Elton John). Rather than break out one of his old hits to make up for lost time, the ever-mercurial played a blistering version of “Fury,” from his then-new album 3121. If not for the Super Bowl and the Rock ‘N’ Roll Hall of Fame ceremony, this might be his greatest televised guitar solo. Season 32: “Dick In A Box” by The Lonely Island and Justin Timberlake (December 16, 2006) There really wasn’t a standout performance this season (poor AFI suffered most of all), but there was “Dick In A Box.” The digital short from The Lonely Island and Justin Timberlake was a viral sensation; it even won an Emmy for Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics (“Everything Comes Down To Poo” didn’t stand a chance). A strong case can be made that it’s The Lonely Island’s signature song — but is it also the most famous “original” song in SNL history? It’s gotta be up there with “Lazy Sunday” and “The Chanukah Song” and “I’m On A Boat.” So, something involving the stars of That’s My Boy.

Season 33: “The Pretender” by Foo Fighters (October 13, 2007) No list of the best SNL music moments is complete without Foo Fighters. Dave Grohl, specifically, holds the record for the most musical appearances on the show with 15. One of those times was in SNL’s writers-strike-shortened season, where the Foos tore through “The Pretender.” When I close my eyes and picture the band, this performance is what I see: Grohl in a black shirt with wild hair over his eyes; the late Taylor Hawkins bashing away on the drums. Season 34: “Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It)” by Beyoncé (November 15, 2008) Everyone remembers the “Single Ladies” sketch with Andy Samberg, Justin Timberlake, and Bobby Moynihan. But what might be forgotten is that Beyoncé performed the I Am… Sasha Fierce anthem again, with her band and locked-in backup dancers (including Brittany from Glee), less than 10 minutes later. That had to be an SNL first. If you like it then you should hear it again and again.

Season 37: “Dancing On My Own” by Robyn (December 10, 2011) Katy Perry was still riding high off the success of Teenage Dream when she hosted SNL in 2011. It was her second time on the show after appearing as a musical guest a year prior to perform “California Gurls” and “Teenage Dream.” Those are two great songs, but they’re not a perfect song like “Dancing On My Way,” one of two ideal-world No. 1 hits that Robyn played during the Perry-hosted episode (the other being “Call Your Girlfriend”). It’s as good as pop gets. Season 38: “Black Skinhead” by Kanye West (May 18, 2013) On my wedding day, as me and my groomsmen were driving from an errand to the venue, we put on Yeezus. The album came out two months earlier, but it was still a constant presence in our minds. That’s the power Kanye West had over the culture — including four Brooklyintes and one very nervous groom — in 2013. His performance on SNL, where he debuted “Black Skinhead” and “New Slaves,” was a big reason why: this was a mad-genius reinventing himself with his angriest, most apocalyptic album yet. What we didn’t know at the time was that the “mad” would soon overtake the “genius.”

Season 39: “I Need My Girl” by The National (March 8, 2014) The National’s most-streamed song on Spotify is what you think it is: the one with Taylor Swift. In second place, however, is “I Need My Girl,” the “most direct [and] earnest” love song in the band’s discography. The version on Trouble Will Find Me is gorgeous, but on SNL, The National made the first-dance soundtrack to a thousand weddings sound bigger without losing any of the intimacy. Bryce Dessner’s warm guitar riff paired especially well with the added horn section. Season 40: “i” by Kendrick Lamar (November 15, 2014) “This whole thing smacks of effort, man” was used as an insult on The Simpsons, but it’s a compliment when describing Kendrick Lamar’s second appearance on SNL. Backed by an in-the-pocket live band, you can see the sweaty passion he puts into the Isley Brothers-approved To Pimp A Butterfly single — which doubled as a sign of respect for Method Man and a tribute the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard. “I love myself.” He should.

Season 41: “Nobody Really Cares If You Don’t Go To The Party” by Courtney Barnett (May 21, 2016) One group that I feel bad I consistently left off this list is Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers. Yet, somehow this feels appropriate: they’re an easy band to take for granted when they churned out one classic radio hit after another. So, instead, season 41 — the last normal season before the “Hallelujah” cold open — goes to “the new Tom Petty”: Courtney Barnett. If it’s been awhile since you last listened to the Australian singer-songwriter (her most recent album was four years ago), remind yourself why she became an indie sensation with witty, conversational, and, most of all, catchy songs like “Nobody Really Cares If You Don’t Go To the Party.” Season 42: “We The People…” by A Tribe Called Quest (November 12, 2016) A few months after the death of Phife Dawg, the surviving members of A Tribe Called Quest honored the hip-hop great with a rare live performance. Q-Tip and Jarobi White (wearing a shirt reading “PHIFE”) channeled the youthful vigor and charm of The Low End Theory on “We The People…” a standout track from that year’s We Got It From Here… Thank You 4 Your Service. When it came time for Phife’s verse, a banner with his face on it descended from the ceiling. A worthy tribute to the Five-Foot Assassin.

Season 43: “This Is America” by Childish Gambino (May 5, 2018) There are a few worthy options this season: Kacey Musgraves’ heavenly “High Horse,” Cardi B’s grooving “Be Careful” (which included a baby bump reveal), Chris Stapleton and Sturgill Simpson’s “Midnight Train To Memphis.” But “This Is America” gets the nod for two reasons: 1) this was America’s introduction to “This Is America” (the era-defining Hiro Murai-directed video was released simultaneously), and 2) Donald Glover’s uncanny ability to command the stage, whether as himself or as Childish Gambino. Season 44: “Chris Farley Song” by Adam Sandler (May 4, 2019) Technically, Adam Sandler wasn’t the musical guest for this episode. Shawn Mendes was. Sandler was on host duties to promote Murder Mystery, but — if you’ll allow the slight cheat — he provided one of the most emotionally devastating performances in SNL history. How long did you make it into his tribute to former castmate Chris Farley before you started crying? For me, it was, “We’d tell him, ‘Slow down, you’ll end up like Belushi and Candy’ / He said, ‘Those guys are my heroes, that’s all fine and dandy.’”

Season 45: “Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd (March 7, 2020) “Ladies and gentlemen… The Weeknd.” With those words, spoken by Daniel Craig with an enlivened shrug, a meme was born. “It’s a silly four-second video, I don’t think it’s anything bigger than that,” the then-teenager behind the @CraigWeekend account told The Los Angeles Times. There are few songs bigger than “Blinding Lights,” however. By the time The Weeknd was introduced by James Bond, the first single from After Hours was on its way to becoming the most streamed song of all-time on Spotify. If there was anyone who wasn’t familiar with The Weeknd by the time he made his SNL debut, ladies and gentlemen… The Weeknd. Season 46: “Don’t Hurt Yourself” / “Ball Biscuit” / “Jesus Is Coming Soon” by Jack White (October 10, 2020) Jack White’s COVID-era set began quietly. “When you hurt me, you hurt yourself,” he sang in a whisper over a funky groove. Before long, however, the guitar virtuoso and his two-piece band make “Don’t Hurt Yourself” sound as massive as a “Seven Nation Army” stadium sing-along — an impressive achievement without the presence of Beyoncé. White turns the Lemonade cut into a scorching medley with “Ball And Biscuit,” a fierce highlight from his White Stripes day, and a slick cover of Blind Willie Johnson’s “Jesus Is Coming Soon.”

Season 47: “All Too Well (10-Minute Version)” by Taylor Swift (November 13, 2021) I stand by this being the definitive version of Taylor Swift’s best song. Never before has “YOU, that’s what happened you” sounded so scornful. Season 48: “Anxiety” by Megan Thee Stallion (October 15, 2022) Megan Thee Stallion is in rare company: she’s one of only eight rappers to do double duty as host and musical guest. The others: MC Hammer, Queen Latifah, Ludacris, Drake, Donald Glover, Chance The Rapper, and Timothée Chalamet (Lil’ Timmy Tim absolutely counts). The rarity of the situation was not lost on Meg, who appeared to tear up during “Anxiety,” a vulnerable ode to mental health struggles and the death of her mother. “Bad bitches have bad days, too,” she rapped while dressed in a pageant gown. It’s a powerful performance from a fearless performer.