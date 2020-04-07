Adam Sandler Approves Of Ariana Grande’s ‘The Waterboy’ Impression

Like many of us, Ariana Grande has been trying to find ways to occupy herself during the coronavirus pandemic. She has certainly been keeping busy, whether she’s sending money to fans in need, sharing new music, or performing from the comfort of her home. On the same day she and her producer performed “My Everything,” Grande also shared another video, of herself doing her best impression of a beloved Adam Sandler character.

In the video, Grande re-creates a scene from The Waterboy, in which Bobby Boucher misunderstands what a pair of girls at a party mean when they ask about his relationship status. Here’s the original scene:

And here is Grande’s reenactment (made with Dynasty actress Elizabeth Gillies, who also starred in Victorious alongside Grande):

and how’d u all make use of YOUR day ? pic.twitter.com/R3zf882jOM — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) April 6, 2020

Sandler himself caught wind of the video yesterday, and he gave the clip his full endorsement… or rather, Bobby Boucher’s full endorsement, as Sandler re-shared the post and wrote, “Bobby Boucher approves of this message.”

Bobby Boucher approves of this message https://t.co/8v17zfGkA6 — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) April 6, 2020

Sandler isn’t the only ’90s-’00s comedy icon Grande has had the opportunity to connect with in recent times. She got to work with Jim Carrey last summer when she filmed a cameo for his Showtime series Kidding, and the episode Grande appears in aired earlier this year.