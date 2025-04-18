All week (including an appearance at Coachella), Addison Rae has been teasing her new album and song on her underwear. The album will have to wait until June 6, but “Headphones On” is here now. The breathy (and Madonna’s “Bedtime Stories”-sounding) track continues Rae’s hot streak, following “Diet Pepsi,” “Aquamarine,” and “High Fashion.”

The Mitch Ryan-directed “Headphones On” music video is set in Reykjavik, Iceland, and has Rae riding a real horse and suggestively riding one of those mechanical horses you see outside of grocery stores. She also takes in the natural beauty of the city while wearing iPod Nano-generation headphones.

Rae’s recent songs have won people over, but the reception wasn’t so kind of her debut single, 2021’s “Obsessed.” That being said, “I still think that song’s good,” Rae told Rolling Stone. “I think there’s room for constructive criticism. [But] it almost wasn’t even about the song. It was [about] me doing it.”

She continued, “I had to rethink everything. And I was like, how am I going to get to a place where on my own, I feel like I can do this and feel confident in it, and fully deliver what I feel like is the best version of this?” She’s doing it.

You can listen to “Headphones On” above.