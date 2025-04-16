Addison Rae Is Using Her Underwear To Promote Her New Album

Addison Rae is still best known as a TikTok star, but that should change on June 6. That’s the day her album drops, and based on early singles “Diet Pepsi,” “Aquamarine,” and “High Fashion,” she’s the real deal. Rae has a new single dropping this Friday, “Headphones On,” which she’s promoting the same she did with her album release date announcement at Coachella: on her underwear.

“Love you Coachella be right back!!!!!!” Rae wrote in a post she recently uploaded to Instagram. There’s also a photo dump, including one where she’s wearing pink and white underwear with the words “so I put my headphones on.” Those appear to be lyrics from “Headphones.”

The cheeky promo campaign didn’t stop there. News.com.au reports that Rae was spotted this week “climbing out of a car in Beverley Hills as she was heading to lunch with a friend… As she walked away from the cameras, she pulled up her dress to reveal her bright pink underwear underneath. The undies, sporting ‘So I put my headphones on,’ had ridden up her backside.”

If the paparazzi are going to follow you everywhere, might as well use it as an opportunity to promote your album. It’s cheaper than a billboard.