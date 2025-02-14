It has been a few months since TikToker turned potential pop star Addison Rae released the first singles from the follow-up to her 2023 debut AR. The most recent one, “Aquamarine,” was an upbeat dance-pop anthem perfectly suited for the dance floors of a French disco. Its follow-up, the more stripped-down “High Fashion,” is more mid-tempo, with Rae comparing attraction to addiction, telling a possible paramour, “I don’t need your drugs / I’d rather get high fashion.” It’s a do-it-yourself declaration of independence that posits self-care is more important than the pursuit of romance.

The music video for the song, directed by Mitch Ryan, was filmed in Louisiana, Addison’s home state, and takes inspiration from the classic film, The Wizard Of Oz. In it, Rae draws not so subtle parallels between the “drugs” of the song’s chorus and the powdered sugar that coats the beignets — the regional delicacy — she devours throughout.

Rae’s latest foray into producing pulsing pop music picked up last year with some help from Charli XCX. After appearing on Rae’s “2 Die 4” from her first album, Charli returned the favor, giving Rae a spot on the remix of “Von Dutch” from Brat And It’s Completely Different But Also Still Brat.

Rae’s official debut album is “coming soon,” according to a press release, and will feature the singles “Diet Pepsi,” “Aquamarine,” and “High Fashion.” For now, you can watch the video for “High Fashion” above.