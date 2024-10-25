Addison Rae Glitters In Her Glamorous ‘Aquamarine’ Video

The days of calling Addison Rae a “TikTok star” before any of her other talents are rapidly coming to an end. The release of her new single “Aquamarine” should speed along her acceptance as a true-blue pop star. The song, which arrived today with a gritty but glittery music video, displays her sensibilities, which borrow clubby production from the late 1990s (think “Ray Of Light”-era Cher) and combines them with ethereal vocals (picture prime Enya) for a dance floor burner that evokes the time of the singer’s birth. In the video, she struts the streets of Paris, after a cigarette break, dancing the night away with moves choreographed by veteran dancer Danielle Polanco.

Rae kicked off her musical career in earnest in 2021, with the release of “Obsessed,” which saw her pivot from dancing to singing with a more traditional pop angle. Then, last August, she delved into spacier production styles alongside Charli XCX on “2 Die 4,” reuniting with Charli on the latter’s remix of “Von Dutch” from Brat And It’s Completely Different But Also Still Brat.

In the meantime, Rae continued to make waves as she branched out from the video-based social media service to signing a multi-picture deal with Netflix.

You can watch the video for Addison Rae’s new single “Aquamarine” above.