Addison Rae is finally arriving with new music, much to the excitement of fans. The speculation started after Rae’s previously unreleased songs started getting removed from the internet for copyright.

She has since confirmed that the songs will drop this Friday in a special Instagram post. “Dug up a few leaks from the lost album,” Rae wrote, complete with a bubblegum-themed photoshoot.

Not only that, but she has some high-profile collaborators that might have confirmed their role on the record.

Charli XCX, who had been rumored to be featured on Rae’s upcoming “2 Die 4” track, shared Rae’s album reveal to her story. “Gonna be 2 die 4 I can’t wait,” Charli captioned.

charli xcx hints at her feature with @whoisaddison on '2 die 4'!!! pic.twitter.com/Yxnu9o1Dh0 — Addison Rae Updates (@AddisonUpdatez) August 14, 2023

Other songs of Rae’s that are expected to drop include “Nothing On (But The Radio),” “I Got It Bad,” “It Could’ve Been U,” and “Obsessed.” There’s also a possibility that additional ones could make the tracklist, as other of Rae’s songs like “Love Sick” and “Mess Over U” have been pulled from YouTube.

“That moment when you, a queen, come across another queen, and discuss how best to maximize your joint slay,” one fan wrote in response to Charli and Addison joining forces.

“Sorry but THIS is real music. Nobody is doing FUN music anymore. No one is SERVING,” another added.

Check out Addison Rae’s new music reveal above. Below, find some additional fan reactions to the possibility of a Charli XCX collab.

ADDISON RAE AND CHARLI XCX OHHHHHH MY GOD — zach (@zach_shaw_) August 14, 2023

They made this specifically for the most annoying person u know (me) https://t.co/2ZMGfzvraA — Ben (@ben1aus) August 14, 2023

Addison Rae & Charli XCX – 2 DIE 4 is coming omfg I prayed for times like this. — Tristan (@britneyvinyl) August 14, 2023

addison rae and charli xcx???? oh my god?????? pop music is being saved — ª♒︎ (@khadvongsinh) August 14, 2023

