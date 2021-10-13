Adele Finally Confirms The Release Date Of Her New Album, ’30’

Earlier this month, there were signs — literal signs, in the case of the billboards — that Adele’s new album, titled 30, is coming soon. That info was unconfirmed at the time, but now, we know for sure: Today, Adele announced that her next album is indeed called 30 and that it’s set for release on November 19.

It won’t be long until fans get their first taste of the album, as Adele’s next single, “Easy On Me,” is set to drop this Friday, October 15.

“30 I was certainly nowhere near where I’d hoped to be when I first started it nearly 3 years ago. Quite the opposite actually. I rely on routine and consistency to feel safe, I always have. And yet there I was knowingly — willingly even, throwing myself into a maze of absolute mess and inner turmoil! I’ve learned a lot of blistering home truths about myself along the way. I’ve shed many layers but also wrapped myself in new ones. Discovered genuinely useful and wholesome mentalities to lead with, and I feel like I’ve finally found my feeling again. I’d go as far as to say that toe never felt more peaceful in my life. And so, I’m ready to finally put this album out. It was my ride or die throughout the most turbulent period of my life. When I was writing it, it was my friend who came over with a bottle of wine and a takeaway to cheer me up. My wise friend who always gives the best advice. Not to forget the one who’s wild and says ‘Its your Saturn return babes f*ck it, you only live once’. The friend who’d stay up all night and just hold my hand while I’d sob relentlessly not knowing why. The get up and go friend who would pick me up and take me somewhere I said I didn’t want to go but just wanted to get me out the house for some vitamin D. That friend who snuck in and left a magazine with a face mask and some bath salts to make me feel loved while inadvertently reminding me not only what month it actually was but that I should probably exercise some self-care! And then that friend who no matter what, checked in on me even though I’d stopped checking in with them because I’d become so consumed by my own grief. I’ve painstakingly rebuilt my house and my heart since then and this album narrates it. Home is where the heart is x.”

30 is out 11/19 via Columbia. Pre-order it here.