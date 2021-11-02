Adele’s New Album ’30’ Includes A Song With Her Dream Duet Partner

In a recent interview, Adele noted that there aren’t any features on her upcoming album 30. In fact, no song on any of her studio albums has had a credited feature. In the interview, she said, “It’s not that I don’t want to. It’s not calculated. It’s just never been right for some reason.” She does have her eye on one fellow singer in particular, though: In a recent Vogue interview, she declared that her dream duet partner is Chris Stapleton.
Well, her dream came true, because Adele got a Stapleton feature on her new album, the tracklist of which was revealed yesterday. True to Adele’s word, Stapleton isn’t appearing on the core 30 album, but a Target-exclusive deluxe version of the album includes a rendition of “Easy On Me” that features Stapleton. Aside from that, the Target deluxe edition includes a pair of other bonus tracks, “Wild Wild West” and “Can’t Be Together.”
Check out the 30 tracklist, including the Target-exclusive bonus tracks, below.
1. “Strangers By Nature”
2. “Easy On Me”
3. “My Little Love”
4. “Cry Your Heart Out”
5. “Oh My God”
6. “Can I Get It”
7. “I Drink Wine”
8. “All Night Parking (with Erroll Garner) Interlude”
9. “Woman Like Me”
10. “Hold On”
11. “To Be Loved”
12. “Love Is A Game”
13. “Wild Wild West” (Bonus Track)
14. “Can’t Be Together” (Bonus Track)
15. “Easy On Me” (with Chris Stapleton) (Bonus Track)
30 is out 11/19 via Columbia. Pre-order it here.