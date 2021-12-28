Adele’s 30 has, by many metrics (like this one or this one), been the biggest album of 2021. Now, it’s starting 2022 on the right foot, too: On the Billboard 200 chart dated January 1, 2022, 30 is No. 1 for the fifth straight/total week. This was thanks to a big week, as the album earned 212,000 equivalent album units in the US during the week ending December 23, which is good for a 16-percent increase from the week before.

30 is now the fourth album released in 2021 to spend at least five total weeks at No. 1, after Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album (10 weeks), Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour, and Drake’s Certified Lover Boy (five weeks each). Speaking of Drake, 30 is also the first album to notch three weeks of at least 200,000 album units in over three years, since Drake’s Scorpion did so in each of its three charting weeks in 2018.

Elsewhere on the chart, Roddy Ricch’s new album Live Life Fast debuts at No. 4, while Vince Guaraldi Trio’s 1965 album A Charlie Brown Christmas soundtrack achieved a new high at No. 6. Bo Burnham’s Inside (The Songs) also managed to return to the top 10 this week at No. 10, following its release on CD and vinyl on December 17.

