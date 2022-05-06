Adele Has ‘Never Been Happier’ As She Reflects On Her 34th Birthday

There’s perhaps no popular musician today whose age is focused on more than Adele. That was her choice, though, as she has named all four of her albums so far (19, 21, 25, and 30) after how old she was when she made them. So, yesterday (May 5) was a big day for Adele, as she turned 34 years old and took time to reflect.

In an Instagram post, Adele shared a couple photos of herself and wrote about how good life is right now, saying, “What a difference a year makes! If time keeps healing and smoothing out all the creases in my life like it does as the years fly by, then I can’t wait to be 60! I’ve never been happier! So many lessons, so many blessings to be grateful for. This is 34, and I love it here! Thank you for the birthday love as always x.”

Adele certainly has a lot to be happy about. 2021’s 30 joined the rest of her albums in topping the charts in multiple countries around the world. It also yielded a chart-topping single with “Easy On Me.” On top of that, she’s in a relationship with Rich Paul and is planning on having a baby next year. So, all in all, it seems like a good time to be Adele.