adele 2022
Getty Image
Pop

Adele Confirms She Will Be At The Grammys: ‘I Would Never Miss It’

Adele wants to set the record straight that she will be at the 2023 Grammys. Rumors began swirling that the singer would not be making an appearance at the annual award show, despite being nominated for several categories. This would be Adele’s first time back as a Grammy contender since 2017, following the release of her album 25. The “Rolling In The Deep” singer was nominated for Album of the Year, as well as Record of the Year and Song of the Year for “Hello.”

This year her nominations include Record of the Year (“Easy on Me”), Album of the Year (30), Song of the Year (“Easy on Me”), Best Pop Solo Performance (“Easy on Me”), Best Pop Vocal Album (30), Best Music Video (“Easy on Me”), and Best Music Film (Adele One Night Only).

A clip has surfaced online of the singer during a show, talking to fans about the rumors that the show would not be attending this year’s award show.

“Who said that I’m not going to the Grammys,” she said to the crowd as they roared. “Whoever started that rumor is ridiculous because I am going to the Grammys.

The singer added, “That’s disrespectful to other artists and the Grammys.”

This would be the first time in six years that Adele and Beyoncé — who’s also nominated for several categories for her Reinassance album — have faced off at the upcoming ceremony. Adele’s historic sweep caused quite the controversy after her album Lemonade lost to Adele’s 25 for Album of The Year.

During her acceptance speech, Adele called Bey “the artist of [her] life” and noted that the award should have gone to Lemonade.

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×