On Tuesday, Adele had exciting news: The singer announced that “Easy On Me,” her first single in five years, would arrive on October 15. This comes amidst rumors that her upcoming album, which is reportedly titled 30, will arrive in the near future. While her fans wait for it to arrive, it appears they’re in for a special treat.

Adele is reportedly finalizing plans for her rumored Las Vegas residency in 2022. According to Billboard, she’s trying to pick between the Park Theater at the Park MGM Las Vegas or the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. The publication adds that both venues, which are run by Live Nation, have dates available in 2022 to hold the concerts. While plans “aren’t finalized yet,” as the publication notes, a deal between she and Live Nation has been in the works for “a number of weeks.” Billboard adds that Adele’s booking agent has yet to place holds on arenas or stadiums in North America for a possible future tour.

Word of a potential Las Vegas residency first arrived in August, via the Daily Mail. A source told the publication “Adele has very recently been talking to musicians that she has worked with before to gauge their availability, to see whether they could be in Vegas for the gigs.” They added, “It is all very exciting. It would make her a lot of money but it would also mean she could have a routine. It would be hugely lucrative for her but also really fun.”