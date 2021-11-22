In October, Adele revealed that at that point, one of the only people who had heard her then-unreleased album 30 was Drake. It turns out the two are quite close, with Adele going as far as to say that Drake’s friendship is “one of the biggest gifts of my entire career.”

She spoke about Drake and herself with Q‘s Tom Power, noting of their status in the music industry, “We are a dying breed. […] There was like ten of us. You know, I don’t think there will ever be that many of us again, at the top doing it the way we were doing it. We came out before streaming. We came out before all the social media frenzies of, like, you know, ‘You’ve got five seconds to entertain; otherwise, get the f*ck out.’ We existed in the old school.”

Adele says she and Drake are a dying breed in music and you’ll probably never see another artist accomplish what they’ve been able to accomplish, mostly due to the fact that the both came up pre-streaming. pic.twitter.com/AwDsK3iM50 — jen (@thejendoctrine) November 20, 2021

She added, “I can say something to him, and he won’t judge me for it, you know? […] So to have access to someone that’s in the same position as [me] is, like, one of the biggest gifts of my entire career.”

Adele also talked about her relationship with fame, saying that it’s complicated: “My hobby became my job. I was unable to differentiate the two. So why do I want to go and do my hobby when my hobby is my job? […] Fame scares me. And, you know, fame comes with my job.”