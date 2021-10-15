When Adele releases music, it’s expected to break records. An example of this came on her 2015 album, 25, through its lead single “Hello.” At the time of its release, the song broke a record by going No. 1 in 102 countries on iTunes. BTS would later surpass this when their “Blac Swan” record went No. 1 in 105 countries. Six years later, Adele is back in action as she just released “Easy On Me,” the lead single to her upcoming album 30, and to the surprise of no one, the singer is back to breaking records.

Adele reportedly broke the record for the fastest song to reach No. 1 on iTunes’ US chart with “Easy On Me.” According to the Twitter account @chartdata, which delivers weekly Billboard chart updates and often reports about unique occurrences on various music charts, “Easy On Me” reached No. 1 in just three minutes to break the record. The previous record-holder for this achievement was Ariana Grande whose “Positions” track hit No. 1 on the US iTunes charts in under ten minutes. iTunes or Apple has yet to confirm the new record.

The release of “Easy On Me” comes after Adele finally confirmed that 30 would be her next album title and revealed it would arrive on November 19. In a message she shared on social media, she described how the upcoming release was a close friend to her “throughout the most turbulent period” of her life. She ended the message by writing, “I’ve painstakingly rebuilt my house and my heart since then and this album narrates it. Home is where the heart is x.”

