Adele’s “Easy On Me” got off to a slow start on the charts thanks to a technicality: It was released a few hours before midnight on Friday, meaning that the song’s actual first chart-eligible week consisted of just a few hours of tracking activity. It picked things up after that, though, reaching No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 the next week and staying on top for the week after that. Now, the success continues, as on the Hot 100 chart dated November 13, “Easy On Me” is at No. 1 for a third week.

The #Hot100 top 10 (chart dated Nov. 13, 2021) — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) November 8, 2021

Adele’s hit also did well on the Adult Contemporary radio airplay chart, as it reached No. 1 this week, its fourth week of eligibility. For reference, that’s uncommon: This is the fastest a song has pulled that off since Adele’s own “Hello” reached the top of that chart in four weeks in November 2015.

"Easy On Me" reaches No. 1 in just its 4th week, completing the quickest trip to No. 1 for a non-holiday song since her own "Hello" also needed just 4 weeks in November 2015. — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) November 8, 2021

Meanwhile, Glass Animals also had themselves a great week, as their 2020 single “Heat Waves” rose from No. 13 up to No. 10. The song was released on June 29, 2020 and has now reached the top 10 in its 42nd week, which is the longest trip to the top 10 in the history of the Hot 100 chart. It’s also the group’s first top-10 single (as well as their first single to chart on the Hot 100 at all).