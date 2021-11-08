Adele’s ‘Hold On’ Makes Its Debut In A New Amazon Holiday Ad

In recent years, new Adele music has been hard to come by. That hasn’t been the case recently, though: Word about her upcoming album 30 is officially out and “Easy On Me” is tearing up the charts. It remains to be seen what song will be released next, but another 30 track can be heard in part right now.

Amazon has a new holiday ad out now, and in the background of the spot, Adele’s “Hold On” can be heard. The spot is about a college student who feels lonely before a neighbor gets them a present. For about two minutes of the two-and-a-half-minute video, the song, which is well in Adele’s established wheelhouse of emotional piano ballad, plays.

The song was previously mentioned in Vogue‘s Adele profile from October. The piece describes the tune as a “joyous anthem” and continues, “Over gospelly organ she sings: ‘Let time be patient / Let pain be gracious.’ Toward the end a chorus of her friends chimes in, chant-singing, ‘Just hold on, just hold on,’ over and over.” Adele then noted, “The thing that they’re all singing is what my friends used to say to me. That’s why I wanted them to sing it, rather than an actual choir.”

Check out the Amazon ad above.

30 is out 11/19 via Columbia. Pre-order it here.