It’s time to break out the celebratory t-shirt cannon: Adele and Rich Paul are getting married.

The “Someone Like You” singer announced her engagement to the sports agent during one of her record-breaking concerts in Munich, Germany on Friday. In footage posted to social media, Adele can be heard telling a fan that she can’t marry them because she’s “already getting married,” while holding up her left hand.

Back in 2021, when the couple went public with their relationship, Adele opened up to Oprah Winfrey about Paul. They met “at a birthday party, we were on the dance floor,” she said. “And then we met a couple years later. We went out for dinner, which he says was a business meeting and I’m like ‘A business meeting about what?’ And then it was the first time we hung out on our own.” Adele prasied Paul for being “hilarious. Oh, he’s so funny, he’s hilarious, yeah. And very smart. You know, he’s very, very smart. It’s quite incredible watching him do what he does.” That includes working for LeBron James.

Adele (who is taking a “big break” from new music) has one child from a previous relationship, while Paul has three of his own.