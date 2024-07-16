When is Adele’s next album coming? Not soon, from the looks of it.

In an interview with German outlet ZDF (as NME notes), Adele said, “I don’t have any plans for new music, at all. I want a big break after this and I think I want to do other creative things, just for a little while.”

This isn’t especially surprising coming from Adele, given that she typically goes a long time between releasing new albums: 2021’s 30 arrived six years after its predecessor, 2015’s 25, and 25 came after a near-5-year break following the release of 2011’s 21.

In an interview from late 2023, Adele was asked if she has “had time to record new music.” She responded, “I get nervous about wearing my voice out [at the residency]. It’s a lot of singing. It’s two hours. It’s all live. It’s a lot. And I f*cking motormouth and chat me ass off as well. But yeah, I have nothing to say yet. I haven’t even thought about it.”

This comes not long after Charli XCX said something similar in a recent interview: “I would like to flex my creative muscles on other areas. I don’t envisage myself making music forever. Maybe I will in some capacity, but I just feel like there are other creative areas I really want to explore.”