In July 2023, Adele was still staging her Weekends With Adele residency in Las Vegas, and she addressed the strange trend of fans throwing objects toward artists on stage while touting a handheld T-shirt cannon.

Over the weekend, Adele opened a short residency in Munich, Germany, and she brought an upgraded T-shirt cannon.

Fan-taken videos circulating on X (formerly Twitter) show Adele hilariously trying to operate a massive, rotating T-shirt cannon. She did so quite successfully — until the cannon appeared to malfunction, at which point she asked staff to throw shirts to the crowd. A woman of the people.

why’s she giving martha may whovier low key pic.twitter.com/PoBV7RvYtr — aram (@aramnotagoat) August 4, 2024

When her t shirt gun broke so she made her staff throw it into the crowd💀 pic.twitter.com/PigXbfqOwr — gabe | saw adele 2x (@probdaydreaming) August 4, 2024

Adele announced these Munich shows in January.

“So a few months ago I got a call about a summer run of shows,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “I’ve been content as anything with my shows in London’s Hyde Park and my residency in Vegas, so I hadn’t had any other plans.”

The all-world singer continued, “However, I was too curious to not follow up and indulge in this idea — a one off, bespoke pop-up stadium designed around whatever show I want to put on? Ohh!? Pretty much slap bang in the middle of Europe? In Munich? That’s a bit random, but still fabulous! Right after the Euros? Come on England! With the Olympics next door? Go on Simone! And some of my favourite artists playing shows too? Why…YES!! I haven’t played in Europe since 2016! I couldn’t think of a more wonderful way to spend my summer and end this beautiful phase of my life and career with shows closer to home during such an exciting summer. Guten Tag babes x.”