Adele
Getty Image
Pop

Adele Fans Are Speculating Whether She’s Secretly Married To Rich Paul

InstagramTwitterContributing Writer

People have been speculating for a while about whether Adele is engaged to super-agent Rich Paul, who she’s been dating for a little over a year. They first appeared together in the public eye last July while sitting courtside for the 2021 NBA Finals. In May of this year, she revealed that the two of them moved in together. Today, she posted some photos on Instagram, and one caught fans’ eyes and have them wondering if she and Paul are secretly married.

After posting some selfies with her new Emmy award, she included a picture of the award itself. In the background, one can see a customized game of Rummikub with a label that reads “The Paul’s.” It caused conversation about the state of their relationship to be stirred up again, with many excitedly jumping to conclusions. One user commented: “‘The Paul’s’ is you married?!”, which got likes from many other curious fans dying to know the truth.

When asked last month if she was married, Adele repeatedly said insisted she wasn’t engaged. Instead she said, “I’m just in loooove! I’m happy as I’ll ever be. I might as well be married.” In another conversation with the journalist, she gave a more straightforward answer: “I’m not engaged,” she said. “I just love high-end jewelry, boy!”

Topics: #AdeleTags: ,
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
×