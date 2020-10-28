Adele Subtly Addresses Rumors That She And Skepta Are Dating

In recent days, there have been rumors that UK music stars Adele and Skepta are officially dating. For example, People published a report today in which they cite a source who says, “Things have been heating up. They run in the same circles in London and she’s having fun.” Now, Adele (who filed for divorce from her now-ex-husband in 2019) has addressed the situation, and she indicated that she isn’t currently dating Skepta or anybody else.

Adele shared a photo of herself during her recent opening monologue on Saturday Night Live and wrote a message thanking everybody on the show for helping her have a positive experience. Towards the end, she referred to herself as a “(single) cat lady”:

“Had the best time on SNL! Thank you to the most wonderful cast, crew, writers and producers. What a sublime bunch of people you are. Lorne thank you for believing in me! Lindsay my sister for life, Maya my comedy and Mama hero! Plus the so up for it audiences at both the dress rehearsal and live show! I did it for the joy of it and I hope you got some from it too! Good luck with the election America I love you so much. Look after each other and go easy on yourselves. Happy Halloween! I’m going back to my cave now to be the (single) cat lady that I am! Peace out til next year.”

The last sentence of her caption is also worth addressing (“Peace out til next year”), as that could be taken as a hint that Adele will drop new music in 2021. Before the pandemic, there were multiple indications that Adele would have a new album in 2020, but that has yet to happen.