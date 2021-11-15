Adele’s CBS concert/interview special Adele One Night Only aired yesterday, and her performance and conversation with Oprah yielded a bunch of highlights. One of the most heartwarming, though, was when Adele helped a guy named Quentin propose to his girlfriend Ashley on stage.

Adele instructed her audience, “I need every single person to be really bloody quiet, alright? Let’s turn the lights down. If you make a noise, I’m going to kill you.”

Then, the lights were turned down and Quentin escorted Ashley, who was wearing a blindfold and noise-canceling headphones, onto the silent stage. “What are we doing, Quentin,” she asked as she was led onto the stage. Her confusion only grew when she took off her blindfold and noticed the crowd in front of them.

Quentin began his proposal, “I want to thank you for being so patient with me. I am extremely proud of you. And I mean, every day you blow my mind. There’s absolutely nothing that you cannot do. And I just know that you’re going to be an amazing mother to our kids one day.”

Ashley got a laugh from the audience when she said, “Thank God you didn’t let me eat. I would have thrown up.”

Quentin then popped the question and got a tearful yes from Ashley. Then, Adele emerged to say hi to the couple and instructed them to take a seat in the front row, sandwiched between Lizzo and Melissa McCarthy. Adele then sang her 2008 song “Make You Feel My Love” for the newly engaged couple.

All in all, it was a beautiful moment, so check it out above.

