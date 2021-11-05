Nearly six years after she released her record-breaking debut 25, Adele is just a couple of weeks away from releasing her fourth album 30. It’s a project that’s spearheaded by her “Easy On Me” single as she also confirmed the album will arrive on November 19. In addition to its release on digital platforms, vinyl orders of 30 will be available together with the album’s release later this month. According to a report from Variety, Adele had to turn in her album six months early so that her team could prepare the expected orders in time for the project’s release.

Variety notes that more than half a million vinyl pressings have already been made ahead of the release of Adele’s next album. She joins artists like Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift that were forced to turn in their albums months early in order to prepare vinyl pressings in time for their projects’ release date. Taylor Swift will have a 4LP set available when Red (Taylor’s Version) arrives on November 12 and Ed Sheeran turned in his newly-released album, = in July in order to have vinyl pressings ready for its October 29 release date. Sheeran spoke about the difficulty behind getting his album’s vinyls prepared during an interview with Australian radio hosts Kyle and Jackie O.

“Adele had basically booked out all the vinyl factories, so we had to get a slot and get our album in there,” he said according to Variety. “It was like me, Coldplay, Adele, Taylor, ABBA, Elton (John), all of us were trying to get our vinyls printed at the same time.” The publication adds that this left smaller artists and indie bands with nearly no space to insert their own vinyl requests. Many have been told that even if they gave their master recordings to a plant today, their record would not be pressed until August 2022.

This news comes after Adele revealed the tracklist for 30. The upcoming project stands at 15 songs and includes guest appearances from Erroll Garner and Chris Stapleton. She previously stated that Skepta and Tyler The Creator will make unconventional appearances on the album.

30 is out 11/19 on Columbia Records. Pre-order it here.

Ed Sheeran is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.