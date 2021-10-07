Adele season is quickly approaching: She has a new single coming next week, and today, shes the subject of a new British Vogue profile. In it, she discusses the lyrical content of her upcoming album, saying that a non-insignificant portion of it has to do with her divorce. In fact, she reckons some of what she says may even make some women consider leaving their partners.

While listening to a song that addresses Adele’s divorce, she said, “Can you imagine couples listening to it in the car? It’d be so awkward. I think a lot of women are going to be like, ‘I’m done.'”

She then continued, “That one is obviously about stuff that happened, but I wanted to put it on the album to show Angelo [Adele’s son] what I expect him to treat his partner like, whether it be a woman or a man or whatever. After going through a divorce, my requirements are sky-high. There’s a very big pair of shoes to fill.”

Adele also noted her divorce was more due to drifting apart than any big bang of a fallout, saying, “It just wasn’t right for me anymore. I didn’t want to end up like a lot of other people I knew. I wasn’t miserable miserable, but I would have been miserable had I not put myself first. But, yeah, nothing bad happened or anything like that.”

Check out the full profile here.