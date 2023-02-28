Aespa are on a steady rise after entering a global partnership with Warner Records last year. “We are thrilled to be welcomed into the Warner Records’ family and so grateful to have them on board as we embark on our next chapter,” they said at the time. “We are excited for what’s in store, including the release of our new project, Girls – The 2nd Mini Album this summer and being named Apple Music’s Up Next artist!”

Girls – The 2nd Mini Album was a massive hit, and it earned them a spot on the roster for this year’s Governor’s Ball, making them the first K-pop act to play the festival. Now, they’ve just performed their first concerts ever, SYNK: HYPERLINE, taking the stage for two nights in Seoul at Jamsil Indoor Gymnasium. It brought their seismic hype to real life, and it’s building the anticipation for Gov Ball.

The performance was full of invigorating hits that their fans love, as well as unexpected unreleased songs that will be on their debut album arriving in April. With a total of 25 songs, their set was a big treat for lucky audiences.

Aespa is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.