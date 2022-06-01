Rising K-Pop group Aespa and SM Entertainment have announced a major global partnership with Warner Records, starting with their lead single “Life’s Too Short” set to release on June 24 ahead of their EP Girls – The 2nd Mini Album set to come out on July 8. By pre-saving Girls, listeners will also gain access to the sneak peek track “Illusion.”

“We are thrilled to be welcomed into the Warner Records’ family and so grateful to have them on board as we embark on our next chapter,” said Aespa. “We are excited for what’s in store, including the release of our new project, Girls – The 2nd Mini Album this summer and being named Apple Music’s Up Next artist!”

Aespa, comprised of Karina, Winter, Giselle and Ningning, made their debut live US performance back in April on the main stage of Coachella. In 2021 they reached a huge milestone upon the release of Savage – The 1st Mini Album, which reached the Top 20 of the Billboard 200 Albums chart, allowing them the claim of having the highest charting K-Pop girl group debut. Savage found its way onto ten other Billboard charts, so one can only imagine what is to come with Girls being powered by this new partnership.

Check out “Illusion” here and pre-save Girls – The 2nd Mini Album out 07/08 via Warner.

Aespa is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.