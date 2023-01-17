Aespa Will Become The First K-Pop Act To Perform At Governors Ball

As music festival season in the US begins just a few months away, we’re starting to see more K-pop acts in the lineup.

Last week, it was revealed Blackpink would be headlining Coachella’s Saturday lineup as the first K-pop act and girl group to do so. Now, another girl group is on their way to being the first at this year’s Governors Ball.

Unveiled just hours ago today (January 17), SM Entertainment’s youngest power players, Aespa, will be performing on the Main Stage as part of its Saturday line up on June 10. The girl group is considered one of the biggest acts of the day ahead of other artists such as Rina Sawayama, Lil Baby, and Odesza.

Excited to perform at The Governers Ball Music Festival 2023 (@govballnyc) on June 10th! See you all at New York 🍎 🎟Ticket page: https://t.co/PEebW6WjJX

📍New Location: Flushing Meadows Corona Park, New York City#aespa #æspa #에스파 #govballnyc pic.twitter.com/X1cGRaoGp9 — aespa (@aespa_official) January 17, 2023

“We’re super psyched to perform at Gov Ball,” the group said in an official press release. “Can’t wait to see our New York fans and have an amazing time at the festival! We’ll make sure to bring an amazing performance, so let’s have fun with everything we got!”

Last year, Aespa made their US music festival debut at Coachella as special guests during 88rising’s Head In The Clouds set. Now, the leading fourth-generation girl group continues their music festival high with a set of their own at Governors Ball.

Tickets are available for purchase now exclusively for Citi cardmembers from today, January 17th at 10 a.m. ET. Fan Early Access tickets will be available on January 19th at 10 a.m. ET. General public ticket sales will take place at 12 p.m. ET on Thursday, January 19th.