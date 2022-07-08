Aespa Does It For The Ladies In Their Fierce ‘Girls’ Video

Girl power is here to stay with Aespa’s latest release. “Girls” is fierce both vocally and visually, as the K-pop group displays sharp choreography, firm lyricism, and collectively jarring melodies as they traverse an elevator and dance in a dojo. Though small in stature, what they have to say comes off larger than life.

“Girls” follows Aespa’s previous 2022 releases “Life’s Too Short” and “Illusion.” The K-pop group recently announced a major partnership with SM Entertainment and Warner Records ahead of their forthcoming EP Girls – The 2nd Mini Album, available now on all streaming services.

Aespa had this to say about the partnership: “We are thrilled to be welcomed into the Warner Records’ family and so grateful to have them on board as we embark on our next chapter. We are excited for what’s in store, including the release of our new project, Girls – The 2nd Mini Album this summer and being named Apple Music’s Up Next artist!”

Aespa, made up of Karina, Winter, Giselle and Ningning, made their debut live US performance back in April on the main stage of Coachella. In 2021, Savage – The 1st Mini Album reached the Top 20 of the Billboard 200 Albums chart, laying claim to the highest-charting K-pop girl group debut. Savage also found its way onto ten other Billboard charts, so the expectations for Girls are understandably high.

Check out the “Girls” above.” Girls – the 2nd Mini Album is available now via Warner. Listen to it here.

Aespa is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.