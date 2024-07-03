In less than four short years, aespa has become one of the biggest K-pop groups in the world. Now, Karina, Giselle, Winter, and Ningning are taking things to the next level with their Japanese debut single, “Hot Mess.”

The high-energy song carries a message of independence, with aespa taking ownership of being a hot mess: “So if you like it, I can take you to my world.” The single, which follows the group’s first full-length studio album Armageddon, comes with two additional songs: the R&B-focused “Sun and Moon” and “Zoom Zoom,” which also serves as the end credits theme song for the popular anime BEYBLADE X.

You can watch the Japanese pop culture-influenced “Hot Mess” music video above, and stream the single below.

In an Uproxx cover story, Karina shared the ethos of aespa. “We want to be known as artists and leaders who give positive energy to our fans through our music, energy, and message,” she said.

The group is taking that positive energy on the road on the SYNK: Parallel Line Tour, which includes stops in Japan, China, Australia, and Thailand. The setlist includes favorites like “Black Mamba,” “Supernova,” and “Salty & Sweet.” Check out the tour dates here.