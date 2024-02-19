K-pop group and Uproxx cover stars aespa announced that they will be heading out on a global tour this year, titled the SYNK: Parallel Line Tour. Starting in Seoul, South Korea this June, the girls will spend the summer then heading to stops in Japan, Singapore, Australia, Thailand, and more countries.

Details including the specific venues where aespa will be playing in each city, and how to purchase tickets, will be announced at a later date. Right now, only the general locations have been revealed, giving fans more time to prepare the funds to spend on tickets or travel if needed to catch one of their shows. More dates are also set to be announced, so if your city isn’t on the schedule yet, keep an eye out for updates.

“As much as we showed a new side of ourselves through these songs, I want it to also be another [form of] expression,” band member GISELLE shared about their music and trajectory last year. “I don’t know if that’s the right way to say it. But we have way more sides of us to show. And to this day, we still haven’t been able to express ourselves fully yet. We want our MYs to know that, and to keep the anticipation. Just ’cause we come back, doesn’t mean our next comeback is going to be the same.

Continue scrolling for a complete list of aespa’s SYNK: Parallel Line Tour dates for 2024.