aespa, Uproxx’s March 2023 cover stars, finally delivered their debut full-length album on Monday, May 27. The K-pop superstars initially teased Armageddon in late April, and just when hype seemingly couldn’t climb any higher, aespa dropped the video for Armageddon track “Supernova,” which has since racked up over 54.5 YouTube views.

The newly released “Armageddon” video is on pace to outdraw “Supernova,” seeing as it’s closing in on six million views in less than eight hours as of this writing. In the video, aespa members Giselle, Karina, NingNing, and Winter dance in cinematic and intense environments — generally a very Armadeggon aesthetic — while singing confidently about getting what they want regardless of circumstance.

“Armageddon marks the next chapter in the aespa universe, expanding beyond the real and digital worlds and into a multiverse,” a press release said of the 10-track album. “aespa encounters different versions of themselves in parallel worlds, facing infinite possibilities and evolving into complete versions of themselves, all presented through this powerful and unique project.”

Watch the “Armageddon” video above, and find more information about Armageddon below.